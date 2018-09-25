Update Tuesday, September 25th: RCMP are calling it a tragic situation after a motor vehicle incident Monday afternoon north of Williams Lake claimed the life of a driver and a 9-year-old child.

Williams Lake RCMP responded to the three-vehicle collision on Highway 97 approximately 20 kilometers north of Williams Lake at approximately 3 p.m.

“Upon arrival, it was determined that a southbound pickup truck with a lone driver crossed the center line and collided with a northbound Toyota with five occupants and then side-swiped another vehicle that was following the Toyota,” E Division Traffic Services, Cst. Mike Halskov said in a news release.

“The driver of the Toyota and a 9-year-old child sitting in the back seat died as a result of this collision.”

The other three occupants of the Toyota according to Halskov, an adult and two children were taken to hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

The lone driver of the side-swiped vehicle received minor injuries.

The driver of the southbound pickup was extricated from his vehicle and transported to hospital.

Halskov says the Cariboo-Chilcotin Regional Traffic Services are investigating with assistance from the North District Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service, the BC Coroners’ Service, and Work Safe BC.

“At this early stage in the investigation, impairment does not appear to be a factor in this collision,” he said.

Highway 97 was closed in both directions at the of the incident and did not reopen until Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cariboo-Chilcotin Traffic Services in Williams Lake at 250-392-6211.

Original Story Published Monday, September 24th by Pat Matthews:

RCMP Attending Major MVI North of Williams Lake

Emergency responders including Williams Lake RCMP are on the scene of what’s being described as a major MVI north of Williams Lake

RCMP Staff Sgt. Del Byron confirmed the incident at Hwy 97 and Mountain House Rd. at 3:40 this afternoon.

He said for motorists wanting to leave Williams Lake heading North they must go down Mountain House Rd. detour via Wildwood.

No further details are available at this time.