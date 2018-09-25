It’s amazing the support two RCMP Officers competing in the Amazing Race Canada Hero’s Edition received from their fellow officers.

Taylor Callens of the Williams Lake detachment along with sister Courtney, who’s also an Officer in Langley, got tremendous encouragement not only from Provincial Detachments but beyond as well.

“Since I’ve been back I’ve been getting emails from members across Canada from each division saying how much they enjoyed the show and how many laughs they had at whether it was me dancing or me wiping out on the GT or the quotes from me and my sister. Everyone enjoyed it”.

Callens and his sister Courtney finished second in the Amazing Race Canada Heroes Edition.

Not long after that was over, Callens took part in the Cops for Cancer Tour De North 7-day 850 kilometer bike ride.

We asked how the two events compared and his feeling on the second place finish

“The Amazing Race was maybe a little more stressful. It was a great ride. Second place, not disappointed but when you’re that close it would have been nice to win the whole thing”.

Callens said he and his sister enjoyed being part of the Amazing Race Canada and would love to do it again.