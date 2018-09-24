It wasn’t a race, but it was equally amazing for General Duty Police officer for the Williams Lake RCMP Taylor Callens.

He and his teammates rode in the 7-day, 850-kilometre Cops For Cancer Tour De North to help raise funds for children with cancer and cancer research.

We asked Callens what was the most challenging part of the ride from Prince George to Prince Rupert and surprisingly it wasn’t anything physical

“Going into it we were worried about going 850 kilometers in 7 days. What turned out to be the biggest battle for us was actually the weather. In true fashion, it was Northern BC weather. We started our rides in the morning at minus 4 and it wasn’t getting much hotter than plus 5, plus 6”.

Callens said the Williams Lake team of himself, Dave Dickson, Issac Perault, Joel and Alison Krooger raised well over fifty thousand dollars.