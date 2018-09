Emergency responders including Williams Lake RCMP are on the scene of what’s being described as a major MVI north of Williams Lake

RCMP Staff Sgt. Del Byron confirmed the incident at Hwy 97 and Mountain House Rd. at 3:40 this afternoon.

He said for motorists wanting to leave Williams Lake heading North they must go down Mountain House Rd. detour via Wildwood.

No further details are available at this time.