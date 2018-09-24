The Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing was in Williams Lake earlier today.

Selina Robinson expressed her feelings about the affordable rental housing project and it’s importance to the people who will be living there.

“I am very pleased that we are investing in homes like the 39 homes that are under construction here because that’s what helps to create healthy, vibrant and thriving communities. And we are working hard to make sure that people can stay in the communities where they live, where they have their families cause that’s absolutely critical”.

Robinson went on to say that the housing project will be a place were people including those with disabilities can live with the security and peace of mind that comes with having stable housing.

In the crowd that Robinson was making the announcement in front of included Donna Barnett MLA for the Cariboo-Chilcotin who had high praises for those responsible for this development.

“The Community Living Association with Ian Mclaughlin at the helm has been working on this for four years. I spent much time with Ian and his patience and obtaining the property, different zoning, and I’m very happy that it’s come to fruition and congratulate all of them”.

The Government is providing eight million dollars towards the project, which is part of a $208-million investment announced in the 2017 September Budget Update to build 1,700 affordable rental homes throughout B.C.

The project should be completed next fall.