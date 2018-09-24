The Supreme Court trial of a Williams Lake man, the accused in a New Year’s Day assault, has now been adjourned until tomorrow morning.

It was slated to start today.

27-year old Blake Johny is facing one count each of Aggravated Assault and Robbery.

He is being tried by a Supreme Court Justice alone.

RCMP say they were called to a convenience store on Mackenzie Avenue and upon arrival were told that a man was getting into his vehicle when he as approached by two people, and that one of the suspects demanded the man’s keys and a struggle ensued.

Police say the victim was injured after one of the suspects used an edged weapon on him.

RCMP say the victim attempted to go back into the store but was followed by one of the suspects, who was eventually able to get the keys from him.

The suspects are then accused of rummaging through his vehicle before fleeing the scene on foot.

The victim was taken to hospital where he was treated for stab wounds.

Charges against a second suspect were stayed.