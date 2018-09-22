Thousands of volunteers and participants in communities throughout BC and Yukon will be walking Sunday, September 23rd to raise awareness and funds for those affected by kidney disease.

The annual Kidney Walk in Williams Lake will be taking place Sunday at Boitanio Park.

Coordinator, Jamie MacDonald says if it’s anything like last year they’ll have anywhere from 75 to 100 people.

“Each year that it seems to be going on we get an increase of new individuals out and learning about it,” she said.

“So it’s always good to see the returning faces along with the new ones as well.”

This will be MacDonald’s third year coordinating the Kidney Walk in Williams Lake.

She says kidney disease affects many people including members of her family and if there’s a way she can help she’d love to do that.

Registration for the Kidney Walk starts at 9 am with the approximate half hour walk at 10. A silent auction will follow.

“The community always comes out and shows their support especially for Team Nash so I’m sure that it will be another successful year,” MacDonald said.

“Unfortunately in the past we’ve had some nasty on the day of, but just dress warmly. It should be good rain or shine.”