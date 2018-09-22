A new sheriff will be in town.

The Province’s Ministry of Attorney General said in a news release that 22 recruits have completed their intensive 14-week training program from the Justice Institute of BC Sheriff Academy in New Westminster and are ready to serve at BC courthouses.

One will be deployed to Williams Lake, Campbell River, and Penticton.

The 17 others will be deployed to the Lower Mainland and two will go to Oliver.

“The B.C. Sheriff Service will continue to invest in hiring top-caliber recruits and continue to maintain service excellence,” said Paul Corrado, B.C. chief sheriff.

“I am very proud of our new recruits, and I am excited about them joining our professional family.”

This is the second of three new training classes according to the Attorney General announced in April to increase the number of sheriffs.

The next class of sheriff recruits will begin Oct. 1st.

Future classes are scheduled for February, June and October 2019.