North Cariboo residents are invited to take part in some public consultation today on what they’d like to see in terms of development on Quesnel’s Waterfront.

People will gather at 10 o’clock at Spirit Square and then there will be four walking tours where people will be asked for their input.

Mayor Bob Simpson explains why they chose this method…

“To get their direct impressions as they’re in those locations of what they would like to see happen there in terms of activities or development or amenities or buildings. And i think doing it right on site at the various locations allows people to engage their imagination at a much greater level than sitting in a room with maps.”

These workshops will take place at Ceal Tingley Park at 11, at Chuck Beath Park along the Quesnel River at 12-30, at Baker Creek at 2-30 and then West Fraser Timber Park at four.

All of the information gathered will then be presented in the form of a report to the incoming City Council.

Simpson says this is part of the City’s overall strategy to become a destination community…

“To give people reasons to come to Quesnel, to stay in Quesnel and to move to Quesnel, and it’s also advance work being done for when we get the interconnector, because the minute we get that interconnector route, Front Street, Carson become free of truck traffic and through traffic, it really opens up all of that riverfront around the Quesnel and the Fraser Rivers for this kind of destination type development.”

Simpson says that is only one of two parts to this project however.

He says there is also a technical analysis being conducted as to what kinds of buildings and development is appropriate along the waterfronts.