Hwy 97, at Sales Rd, about 10 km south of Quesnel, looking south. -DriveBC

It appeared to a be a gloomy wet start to the day Friday in the Cariboo.

Environment Canada meteorologist, Bobby Sekhon says the second punch of the fall like system will come tonight.

“All that’s basically to say is that we’ve got more rain on the way,” Sekhon said of the wet conditions that are being seen across most of the southern part of the province.

“In the Cariboo region, we’re already within the past 24 hours seen five to ten millimeters so we’ll continue to see more rain overnight into the morning.”

The rain according to Sekhon should start to taper off this weekend.

“Sunday looks pretty good, however, we do have a small disturbance coming through possibly on Sunday night,” he said.

“There could be a slight chance of showers associated with that, but once we get into Monday the ridge builds in quite nicely and we’ll see sunny skies and slightly above seasonal temperatures.”

As for how long those slightly above average temperatures will last, Sekhon it appears to be holding steady for most of next week.

“As we get later into the weekend things get a little bit more long range and less confidence in it, but it still seems to hold up pretty well up to next weekend,” he says.