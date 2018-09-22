Repairs on the cenotaph in 100 Mile House are nearly complete.

The cenotaph has been in need of repair for the last few years, as several tiles on the surface were broken or missing. Repairs were started in mid-August.

Royal Canadian Legion member and former 100 Mile House Mayor Ray Carlson says the project cost $2500 to complete. “It was important that it be done,” says Carlson, “she did an absolutely wonderful job.”

The final step is the installation of a new rain cap, which should be installed sometime next week.

The cenotaph was constructed in 1994 in memory of the Veterans of World War I (1914-1918), World War II(1939-1945), and the Korean War (1950-1953). The Cenotaph is also dedicated to the Canadian Peacekeepers.