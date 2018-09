A Quesnel man has dropped out of the race for City Council.

Cody Dillabough’s name will no longer be on the ballot.

Candidates had until 4 o’clock this afternoon to withdraw.

That means there will now be 11 people in the race.

Incumbents Scott Elliott, Laurey-Anne Roodenberg and Ron Paull are running along with potential newcomers Tammy Burrows, Tony Goulet, Susan MacNeill, Martin Runge, Kyle Townsend, Mitch Vik, Lindsay Woods and Fritz Wyssen.