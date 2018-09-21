Quesnel’s Board of Education dipped into it’s reserves to do a couple of capital projects over the summer.

Secretary-Treasurer Bettina Ketcham says the money came from dollars that were generated by the district selling off some surplus property…

“The District is allowed to utilize 25 percent of any proceeds from a sale at our discretion whereas 75 percent of that balance is dictated by the Ministry where we have to request approval to use those dollars, so over time we’ve accumulated about 300 thousand dollars from sale of surplus properties.”

Ketcham says one of the projects was to complete the HVAC upgrades at Correlieu Secondary School and the other involved the roof at Riverview Elementary school…

“It was an aged building that had some bubbling going on, resulting in some leaks, so to replace that investment we decided to replace the roof in it’s entirety to prevent any damage to the actual building itself, so the work there took course over the course of the summer and is pretty well at this point complete.”

The request to spend the money was from June but it just came to the public forum at this week’s Board meeting.