The Cariboo Regional District is once again seeking feedback from residents on how this year’s floods and wildfires have impacted them.

As part of reviewing this year’s emergencies, the CRD has opened a survey for residents and visitors.

The survey measures overall response efforts, mental health, agriculture, and business impacts.

It will remain open until October 1, 2018.

Tim Conrad with Butterfly Effects will again be providing the survey results late this fall.

“We would like to thank residents and visitors within our region for their cooperation throughout this year’s wildfires,” CAO John MacLean said in a news release.

“Some residents have spent 8 of the last 14 months in or near evacuations due to floods or fires. We commend them for their resiliency and their patience, and sincerely thank the thousands of emergency responders who have worked to keep residents safe.”

Following last season’s wildfires, the region according to MacLean worked to improve their processes and complete some adopted recommendations from last year’s public consultation report.

“Heading into this season, the district sought to limit the impact on residents,” he said.

“We were able to reduce the length of evacuations, eliminate the impact on highways, and were fortunate that wildfires did not reach large populations as they did last year.”

Overall statistics related to this season’s wildfires: