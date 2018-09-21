The Quesnel School District ended up with a budget surplus of 1.8 million dollars at the end of the 2017-2018 school year.

Secretary-Treasurer Bettina Ketcham says, as per Board policy, they put about 3 1/2 percent of that, or 1.2 million dollars, into a reserve to deal with any future unforeseen circumstances.

Ketcham says that left about 625 thousand dollars to be re-invested back into the system…

You see quite a bit of our surplus balance is going to additional education assistants. Those are of course are driven by student need. We also in the past couple of years have not been able to do as much training as we’d like to do with some of our support staff members so with some surplus dollars this is a

really good time to make those investments back into our staff.

Ketcham says they are also spending money to help with the transition to the new curriculum that is being introduced this year.

1. Additional Education Assistants $190,880

2. 1 day of training for custodians $ 4,806

3. 1 day of training for bus drivers $ 4,496

4. Training for computer technicians $ 10,000

5. 1.0 FTE Temporary Maintenance Position $ 39,302

6. 1.0 FTE Temporary Youth Care Worker $ 38,176

7. 0.1 FTE Planning time for Parkland teacher $ 6,103

8. 0.2 FTE Learning Assistant/Resource Teacher $22,193

9. 1.0 FTE Secondary Curriculum Support Teacher $61,025

10. 0.2 FTE Intermediate Curriculum Support Teacher $12,205

11. Curriculum Pilot Project $ 30,000

12. Teacher Mentorship and Training $ 5,000

13. 0.2 FTE teacher at Wells Elementary $ 12,205

14. Atrieve ERP System Implementation $ 78,000

15. Maintenance Truck Replacement Program $ 50,000