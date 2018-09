The 100 Mile House Wranglers have two games ahead of them this weekend.

The first is Saturday at the South Cariboo Recreation Center against the Beaver Valley Nitehawks. Game starts at 7 PM.

The Wranglers play their first road game of the regular season this weekend in Kamloops against the Storm, at the Kamloops Memorial Arena. That game will get underway at 5 PM on Sunday.

The Wranglers won both their season opening games last weekend, as well as both of their pre-season exhibition games.