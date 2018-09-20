A date has been set for sentencing for a 23-year old woman who pled guilty to Manslaughter in connection with a homicide in Bella Coola.

January Longe is due back in Supreme Court in Vancouver on November 27th.

Longe was set to go to trial for Second Degree Murder earlier this month, before pleading guilty to a lesser charge.

She was arrested following the death of a 25-year old man in November of 2016.

RCMP say they responded to a report of an altercation outside a local residence where they found an unconscious and unresponsive male.