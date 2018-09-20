United Way Thompson Nicola Cariboo will be hosting a outdoor movie night and barbecue tonight in 100 Mile House.

Manager of resource and community development, Ashlee Hyde says thanks to some generous sponsors in the community the entire event will be free of charge.

“Gibraltar and Finning, they’ve always supported this event,” she said.

“We also have CIBC, PMT Chartered Accountants, and then Red Cross, Provincial Health Services Authority, and Emergency Management BC all kicked to supply the event with the funds so we could make it free to the community.”

This will mark the first year United Way is hosting a outdoor family movie night in 100 Mile. Start time for the movie which will be the Incredibles 2 goes at 7:30 at the Spruce Hill Resort and Spa.

Hyde says the event will also be held for a third year in Williams Lake tomorrow night (Friday, September 21) at the Stampede Grounds Ball Diamond.

“The first year we did this we had about 400 people in attendance and last year we had about 600 people in attendance,” Hyde said recommending people dress appropriately for the weather and bring blankets to sit on.

“The movie will start about 7:30 because we have to wait for the sun to go down. If you want a burger, hotdog, or a smokie you should probably get there about six o’clock because the lineup will be quite large we’re hoping.”

Free cotton candy, popcorn, chips, pop, hot chocolate, and coffee will also be available.