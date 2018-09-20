A mediator has been called in to assist in contract talks for than 15-hundred forestry workers in Northern B.C, including in Quesnel and Williams Lake.

Brian O’Rourke, President of the United Steelworkers Local 1-2-0-1-7, says talks with the Conifer Group will resume on Monday with the help of Mediator Dave Schaub.

That follows what O’Rourke describes as “very little movement” at the table this past week.

Last month union workers voted 93 percent in favour of strike action if necessary.

In addition to the Tolko operations in Quesnel and Williams Lake and West Fraser’s planer operation in the Lake City, these negotiations also cover Dunkley Lumber and operations in Prince George, Houston, Burns Lake, Fort St. James, Mackenzie and Fort St. John.