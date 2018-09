A two vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon closed Highway 97 at 108 Mile Ranch just south of Easee Drive.

The accident occurred at around 5 PM. RCMP say a northbound vehicle crossed over into the oncoming lane and was struck by a vehicle southbound.

One driver was taken to 100 Mile Hospital with minor injuries. Highway 97 was closed for about an hour while the scene was cleared.

Road conditions were a factor in this accident and RCMP remind drivers to slow down in poor driving conditions.