The 100 Mile Nordics Ski society has received a grant from the BC Rural Dividend program.

Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and rural Development Doug Donaldson says the grant is provided from the rural dividend’s special circumstances provision, which was put in place to assist communities undergoing economic hardship such as wildfire impact.

He says that the Nordics project is a good example of a community organization getting involved and finding ways to improve and diversify the local economy.

The $388, 375 dollar grant will be used to make upgrades to the existing ski trails and replace and upgrade lighting on four kilometres of trails at the Nordics ski facility.

Society president Kristi Iverson says they are thankful for the rural dividend funding and that it is a legacy for the community and visitors to be proud of.