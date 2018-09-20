Marijuana stocks are once again leading the charge on Bay Street. Top producers like Canopy and Aurora are seeing gains helping the TSX grow to 16,153.

BC-Based Tilray is taking a dip as many analysts are calling for investors to avoid the pot stock. Some analysts have suggested retail investors are driving up the price, saying there’s no other reason for the increase.

Across the border the Dow is getting support from a bounce back in tech stocks.

The Wall Street index is up 215 points to 26,621.

US crude is sliding to 70.47 a barrel.

The Loonie is gaining to 77.50 cents US.