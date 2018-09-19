-Past Chancellor Robert White and Priory Secretary & Registrar Order of the St. John Priory of Canada, Patricia Kearney, presented Todd with the St. John Ambulance Life-saving Award in his Ottawa Office. -Image Submitted

The MP for Cariboo-Prince George received recognition for his life-saving actions on a flight home.

Todd Doherty was awarded Wednesday the St. John Ambulance Life-Saving Award for using his basic first aid skills to assist an unresponsive man with no detectable heartbeat on a flight from Vancouver to Prince George.

“I’m honored to receive this award; however it was the greatest reward for me to speak to the gentleman’s wife a couple days later and to hear he was able to come home to his young family,” he said in a news release.

Doherty with the assistance of a fellow passenger got the man into a prone position and began to give him chest compressions which lasted about a minute. He also continued to administer care and attention while the flight attendant conveyed updates to the pilot who turned the plane around back to Vancouver.

The man who Doherty said he realized he knew just before the landing was transported to hospital where he made a full recovery.

“It drives home the importance of knowing even basic first aid,” Doherty said.

“You never know when or where you may have to apply your training and you just may save a life.”