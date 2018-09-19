A search and rescue aircraft from CFB Comox was flying low over 100 Mile House yesterday afternoon, causing concern for some residents.

District of 100 Mile staff say the aircraft was dispatched as a result of a signal from a malfunctioning emergency location transmitter in an aircraft parked at the 100 Mile Airport.

The transmitter was found and switched off. The ELT is designed to send a signal when an aircraft crashes, and generates an automatic response when recieved.

The cause of the malfunction is unknown.