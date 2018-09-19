Marijuana stocks are riding high in Canada, but Bay Street is still feeling weight.

The TSX is down slightly to 16,191 weighted by 11 sectors.

Meanwhile, cannabis stock gains are being led by Alberta-based Tilray, which is rocketing higher today after it was approved to send medical marijuana into the US for treatment testing. The stock is up 51 per cent and climbing steadily.

Across the border the Dow is higher by 199 points to 26,446 as investors look away from global economic issues stemming from the trade war between the US and China.

The price of crude is on the rebound after a slight fall this morning, US oil is up to 70.45 a barrel.

The Loonie is gaining on positive NAFTA vibes to 77.23 cents US.