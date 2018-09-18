100 Mile House RCMP responded to 71 calls last week.

A break in at a residence on Simon Lake road resulted in the theft of several items. RCMP say the break in occurred on September 13 between noon and 5:45 PM.

Items stolen include power tools, a riding lawn mower and a flat deck trailer. The trailer carries plate number WAS75K.

Several mailboxes were vandalised and mail stolen on September 16th on Judson road near Bridge lake according to RCMP. The amount of loss is not known.

If you have information on either of these crimes, please call Crimestoppers at 222-TIPS (8477) or the 100 Mile House RCMP detachment.