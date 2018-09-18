Relief.

That is the reaction from the Tsilhqot’in National Government to a BC Court of Appeal decision to grant an injunction against a drilling permit within the sacred sites of Fish Lake and the surrounding areas.

The appeal was in response to a BC Supreme Court decision back on August 23rd that authorized Taseko Mines Ltd. to undertake an extensive drilling program.

That has now been prohibited until the court hears and decides the case at the end of November.

Tribal Chairman Chief Joe Alphonse says while this injunction grants a temporary relief from the drilling and exploration work they are still calling on the BC Government to step in and put a full stop to this permit.

“These areas should be off the table for any kind of invasive development,” he said in a news release.

“BC has options available to them to protect cultural sites like these. Both the Prosperity and New Prosperity projects have been rejected by the Federal government. To think that anything can proceed on this site is absolutely illogical.”

TNG Vice-Chair Chief Russell Myers Ross adds that it is their intent to turn their energy to the Dasiqox Tribal Park.

“The more we have to fight, the more effort we put into ensuring that our children have a future in our territory,” he said.