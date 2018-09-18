An illegal American citizen could be facing a charge of mischief after being detained last week Friday in 100 Mile House.

RCMP Sgt. Don McLean says police were called to a report of a suspicious person asleep in the back of a company vehicle.

“During the investigation, it was determined that the male was an American citizen in Canada illegally,” he said.

“A charge of mischief was recommended to Crown in relation to the damage caused to the company vehicle and the male suspect was held in custody.”

McLean adds that Canada Border Services Agency was contacted and will be attending 100 Mile House to begin the process of removing the man from the country.