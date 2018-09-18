The Cariboo Regional District’s animal housing facility in Alex Fraser Park will be upgraded, thanks to a $500,000 grant from the Province.

“The regional district has identified the agriculture sector as an opportunity in the region that will help revitalize the economy after the 2017 wildfire season,” said Doug Donaldson, Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development. “This special circumstances grant, provided from the Rural Dividend, will support the development of additional agricultural courses at the College of New Caledonia, as well as the agri-industry and event tourism in the area.”

The funds will be used to replace the existing Fur and Feather building at Alex Fraser Park with an open-concept structure that can be configured for different uses, including agricultural events and training opportunities, as well as accommodating livestock and pets during animal evacuations.

“Alex Fraser Park is a key resource in our region and a hub for housing evacuated animals,” said Margo Wagner, chair of the Cariboo Regional District. “Thanks to the Province’s support, we can improve the facilities and, in turn, build our region’s resiliency and preparedness and support other communities in emergencies.”

As part of Budget 2018, the Government of British Columbia committed to extending the $25-million-per-year Rural Dividend to 2020-21. The Rural Dividend is one aspect of government’s rural development mandate, which is committed to making rural communities more resilient. The special circumstances provision was designed to assist communities undergoing economic hardship.