The Cariboo Regional District is asking for the same rights as a municipality when it comes to by-elections during a general municipal election year.

CRD Chair Margo Wagner explains…

“When a Councillor passes away or quits for whatever reason in an election year within a municipality, the municipality has the option of whether they hold a by-election or not. That same rule does not apply to the Regional Districts. So we’re just asking to be on parity with the municipalities on this issue.”

Wagner says they want parity on this issue because a by-election is a big expense for an area.

The issue came to the forefront this year when Area E Director Byron Kemp passed away.

Originally Melynda Neufeld, the alternate, took over that job but then Angie Delainey won the by-election.

Ironically, they will now go head to head for the position in the general election next month.