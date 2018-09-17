Steve Sheldon won this year’s men’s club championship in Quesnel over the weekend.

Sheldon, battling some pretty harsh weather conditions, managed to shoot a 7-over par 149 over the two days.

Tommy Grant was the runner-up, just three shots back, at 152.

The winning net score for the men belonged to Kevin Chuley with a net 138.

Kit Collins is this year’s ladies champion.

Collins had a two day total of 173.

Rickey Deis was the runner-up.

Linda Hanes had the winning ladies net score of 152.

And there was no Junior Club Championship this year.