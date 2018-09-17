Williams Lake RCMP have confirmed that there was a fatal accident on Spokin Lake Road on Saturday morning.

Corporal Madonna Saunderson, with North District RCMP, says they were called to a single vehicle crash at 7-16 a.m….

“When the police and emergency services personnel arrived they find a brown Ford pick-up had rolled over and that the driver, and lone occupant, was obviously deceased. The man, a 46-year old Chilliwack man, pronounced dead at the scene.”

The road was closed for several hours.

Saunderson says an investigation into what caused the accident continues, although she says there is evidence to suggest that alcohol may have been a contributing factor.

Anyone with information is asked to call the RCMP.