It was the season opening weekend for the 100 Mile House Wranglers.

The wranglers didn’t disappoint the home ice crowd, winning both their opening games Friday and Saturday.

The Wranglers took on the Princeton Posse Friday night, shutting them out 4-0.

Saturday saw the Wranglers play Osoyoos, with a decisive 6-1 win over the coyotes.

The next game will also be at home, taking on Beaver Valley September 22.