With about a month to go until non-medical cannabis becomes legal in Canada, a public hearing is scheduled to take place Tuesday in Williams Lake to discuss the City’s Zoning Amendment Bylaw in managing retail dispensaries within the City.

Director of Development Services, Leah Hartley, says the City has received inquiries from multiple cannabis retail proponents and anticipates receiving in excess of 18 retail applications, with up to five applications from each of two ownership groups

“At maximum, six retail license applications will be supported in the City when zoning separations are applied,” she said in a report.

Council will be considering giving third reading and adoption of the bylaw following the public hearing which is scheduled for 7 p.m.

The Province’s first BC Cannabis Store will open the same day non-medical cannabis becomes legal on October 17th in Kamloops.

“Retail stores won’t appear overnight, but on Oct. 17, 2018, government’s first BC Cannabis Store will open and the online sales platform will be launched to ensure British Columbians can purchase non-medical cannabis regardless of where they live,” Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth said a news release.

“More retail locations are anticipated in the months to follow as the application process continues.”