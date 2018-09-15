A not for profit organization that provides learn to ski programs for Cariboo children will be disbanding for the year as the Board of Directors for Mt. Timothy Ski Society have not been able to secure some funding base or a buyer for the cherished ski area.

A director with Timberland Ski Club, Tera Grady says it was not an easy decision to make and that the club also struggled what to do with the ski swap that is their main fundraiser.

“Without a club operating this year it was kind of hard to justify running a fundraiser,” Grady said.

“The ski swap is a huge event and a lot of work, and a very small number of volunteers that help so it just wan’t something we were ready to tackle for this year.”

She adds that’s not saying however that there won’t be a ski swap as there might be another organization that could pick it up and capitalize on the opportunity for the year.

The Lightning Creek Ski Club, from Troll Mountain, has extended an invitation to any families who would like to register their kids with them.

“We really wanted to give our families enough time to plan so if they wanted to do a family pass at another location, they had that opportunity to do so before the prices went up,” Grady said.

The Board of Directors for Mt. Timothy Ski Society said last month that without some secure funding-base, they came to the decision they cannot continue to operate Mt. Timothy and as such is the reason they have not offered season pass sales for 2018-19.

“We’re hopeful that some solution will develop next year for the hill. I think it’s still a very viable area and recreation opportunity for the community,” Grady said.

“If it sells and somebody can operate the hill that would be wonderful, if doesn’t I’d hope that there was some work that would happen over the next year between the Ski Society, local governments, and the community as a whole to come up with a solution so we don’t lose this wonderful gem that we have.”