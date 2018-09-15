The annual Terry Fox run takes place Sunday, September 16th in the Cariboo, and throughout Canada.

The annual run started in 1981, and has raised over 750 million dollars for cancer research. Participants walk, run, and bike over the course.

In Quesnel, the run will be held starting in Lebourdais park with registration starting at 9 am, and the run starting at 10. In Williams Lake, registration will be at 9 am at the Senior’s Activity Centre, and the run starting at 10. In 100 Mile House, registration starts at 930 in Centennial Park, and the run will start at 10 am.

More information on the run and Terry Fox can be found online at terryfox.org