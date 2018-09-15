Update: Horsefly Road is open as RCMP investigate a single motor vehicle incident east of Dugan Lake.

Spokin Lake Rd. as of Saturday afternoon according to DriveBC remained closed in both directions.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Del Byron says police and emergency responders were called to the crash on the 3500 block of Spokin Lake Rd just before 7:30 Saturday morning.

“The incident is presently under investigation,” Byron said.

“Prince George Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) is en route.”

The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service according to the B.C. RCMP is responsible for the forensic reconstruction of collisions that result in serious injury or death throughout the province.

No further details are currently available.

Area F CRD Director Joan Sorley said Saturday morning that DriveBC incorrectly posted that the Horsefly Road is closed at Spokin Lake.

” It is not,” she wrote on Facebook.

“The Spokin Lake Road is closed 2 kms in at Valley Road. Good news for all those Salmon Festival goers! Thanks to Dustin Fernie Coombes for checking.”

(Editor’s Note: This article has been updated and edited to include the fact that Spokin Lake Rd, not Horsefly Road, is closed.)