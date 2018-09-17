Cariboo residents will have a couple of opportunities to participate in person in BC’s budget process, starting this week in Prince George.

The province’s all-party Select Standing Committee on Finance and Government Services will hold a public hearing on Tuesday. (September 18th)

A meeting is also planned for Kamloops on the 26th.

While they won’t be coming to the Cariboo, Bob D’Eith, the Chair of the Committee, says there are other ways to participate…

“There are teleconference spots available so you make a reservation to do that, there is also an on-line survey that you can do as well, or you can send in a written submission, so there’s a tonne of different ways you can participate in this, if you can’t participate in person, there are lots of other ways.”

The phone number is 1-877-428-8337 and the website is www.leg.bc.ca/cmt/finance.

D’Eith says it’s important to get the views of both urban and rural residents as well as big and small communities as their perspectives can be quite different.

He says all of the information gathered will help to form a report that will go to the Finance Minister on November 15th.

It will then be considered for the budget in February.