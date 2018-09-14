For the Cariboo Regional District, we will see races in seven of the 12 areas.

Mary Sjostrom and Cory Delves are looking to replace Ted Armstrong in Area A. (Red Bluff/South Quesnel)

Three names, Barb Bachmeier, Robert Shkuratoff and Elizabeth Montgomery, are applying for the job that Jerry Bruce had in Area B. (Bouchie Lake)

Incumbent Angie Delainey is up against Melynda Neufeld in Area E. (South Lakeside/Dog Creek)

It will be a crowded ballot in Area F. (Horsefly/Likely/150 Mile)

Brice O’Neill, Conrad Turcotte and Shannon Rerie are all vying for the role left vacant by Joan Sorely.

It will also be a three person race in Area J (West Chilcotin) between incumbent Roger William and challengers Doug Wickenheiser and Gerald Kirby.

Betty Anderson is being challenged by Chad Mernett in Area K (East Chilcotin), and Incumbent Brian Coakley is up against Willow MacDonald in Area L. (Lone Butte/Interlakes)

The list of those acclaimed for another term include John Massier in Area C (Bowron Lake/Barlow Creek/Barkerville), Steve Forseth in Area D (Commodore Heights/McLeese Lake), Al Richmond in Area G (Lac La Hache/108), CRD Chair Margo Wagner in Area H (Canim Lake/Forest Grove) and Jim Glassford in Area I. (Narcosli/Nazko/West Fraser)