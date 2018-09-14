Kyle Balzer, My Cariboo Now

Walt Cobb is being challenged by former City Councillor Surinderpal Rathor in Williams Lake.

Ten people are running for six Councillor positions.

At this point, Incumbents Ivan Bonnell, Scott Nelson, Jason Ryll and Craig Smith will be joined on the ballot by Sheila Boehm, Jodie Capling, Dave Moore, Natasha Wiebe, Marnie Brenner and Tom Hoffman.

Two incumbents, Laurie Walters and Sue Zacharias, decided not to run.

In 100 Mile House, incumbent Mayor Mitch Campsall is being challenged by two people…Rita Giesbrecht and Glen MacDonald.

Nine people have filed papers for one of only four available spots on District Council.

They are incumbents Dave Mingo and Ralph Fossum and newcomers Laura Laing, Leon Chretien, Cameron McSorley, Nicole Weir, Maureen Pinkney, Christopher Pettman and Wally Bramsleven.