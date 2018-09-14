Quesnel Mayor Bob Simpson will serve a second term, and he didn’t have to break a sweat to do it.

Simpson will be acclaimed as Mayor after next month’s municipal election as no one stepped forward to challenge him prior to this afternoon’s 4 o’clock deadline.

There is a race for the six seats on Quesnel City Council as there will be a dozen names on the ballot.

That includes newcomers Tammy Burrows, Cody Dillabough, Susan MacNeill, Martin Runge, Tony Goulet, Kyle Townsend, Mitch Vik, Lindsay Woods and Fritz Wyssen along with incumbents Scott Elliott, Laurey-Anne Roodenburg and Ron Paull.

There will be at least three new faces as Sushil Thapar, Ed Coleman and John Brisco decided not to run.