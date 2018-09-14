With thefts from vehicles up significantly from last year, RCMP in Williams Lake are reminding people to take preventative steps to ensure they don’t become victims of theft.

Inspector Jeff Pelley says that police are pleading with the public to lock their vehicle doors and to not leave any valuables in their vehicles.

“It is a simple reminder, yet the RCMP continue to respond to calls in the community when residents leave their doors unlocked with valuables visible inside,” Pelley said in a news release.

“So far this year the Williams Lake RCMP have received 125 reports of thefts from vehicles.”

“This is up 98% from this time last year.”

Some tips to curb such crime include:

Do not leave any property in your vehicle

Use an anti-theft device

Park in open, visible areas

Light your driveway at night

Record the serial numbers of all items of value.

“In most cases theft is a crime of opportunity,” Pelley added.

“Don’t become a victim, remove valuables, lock your doors and report suspicious activity to police.”

For more tips visit the following resources: BCRCMP, ICBC and IMPACT.