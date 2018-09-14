There are no evacuation orders or alerts in the Cariboo Regional District.

The four remaining evacuation alerts in the Tweedsmuir Park, Shag Creek, Whitton Lake, and Klinaklini Lake Areas were lifted Friday to all clear by the CRD.

“Obviously a very happy day when we can see all of the evacuation alerts and orders lifted throughout the Cariboo once again,” said public information officer, Tim Conrad.

“Certainly what we’ve seen is the weather improving greatly with some areas receiving snow. We’re seeing very cool temperatures and lots of dampness out there so the wildfire activity has reduced significantly.”

To ensure public safety, the CRD advises people to stay out of fire affected areas and obey all warning and hazard signs.

Conrad also encourages residents to follow their social media channels and to register for the Cariboo Chilcotin Emergency Notification System to receive a text, call or email regarding future evacuation alerts and orders: member.everbridge.net/index/453003085612292#/signup

“It’s a great way to stay in touch with what is going on and it gets you the most up to date information as soon as it’s available,” he said.

Cariboo Fire Centre information officer Jessica Mack says due to the significant decrease in wildfire activity updates will no longer be provided.

“There are no Evacuation Alerts or Orders within the Cariboo Fire Centre’s jurisdiction as of this morning,” Mack said.

“Furthermore, there are no wildfires that are in Out of Control status.”

The 2018 wildfire season has been one of the most challenging in British Columbia’s history according to the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development with some areas having sustained considerable damage.

It says hunters, recreationalists,and anyone else heading into the backcountry should use caution when travelling in areas affected by wildfires, since there may be safety hazards present.

These hazards could include: