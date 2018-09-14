UPDATED-South Cariboo Search and Rescue was called for a missing person search Thursday night near 100 Mile House.

Cam Jensen, with South Cariboo Search and Rescue, says 100 Mile RCMP requested their assistance after the 77 year old woman, who was driving up from the coast area, did not arrive at her destination.

Jensen says the woman had called after calling from near 100 Mile house, and that the unit determined that the last signal from the woman’s cell phone was from the Forest Grove area, so the search focused on that area and beyond.

The team stood down at 2:30 am this morning, with plans to resume at 9 am.

The woman was found far out of the search zone before the search could be resumed, however.

RCMP say she had missed a turn at Eagle Creek and was near Hendrix Lake when she went off the road to avoid another vehicle. She spent the night in her vehicle and was found at approximately 730 this morning. RCMP say she was not injured.