A decreased wildfire risk has resulted in the Cariboo Fire Centre allowing Category 2 open fires as of noon on Friday, September 14th.
Activities that will then be allowed include:
- the burning of stubble or grass in an area under 0.2 hectares
- the burning of one or two piles concurrently (no larger than two metres high by three metres wide)
- the use of sky lanterns
- the use of tiki torches and chimineas
- the use of fireworks, including firecrackers
- the use of burn barrels or burning cages of any size or description
- the use of binary exploding targets (e.g. for target practice)
- the use of air curtain burners (forced-air burning systems)
“Larger Category 3 open fires will remain prohibited throughout the Cariboo Fire Centre until Sept. 29, 2018, or until the public is otherwise notified,” said fire information officer Jessica Mack.
A poster explaining the different categories of open burning is available online: http://ow.ly/znny309kJv5
Anyone wishing to conduct a Category 2 burn should first check with local authorities for any other restrictions before lighting any fire.
Anyone who lights, fuels or uses a Category 2 open fire must also comply with the Environmental Management Act and the open burning smoke control regulation. The act requires individuals to check local venting conditions prior to lighting a fire and ensure that conditions are favourable for burning. Local venting conditions can be obtained by calling 1 888 281-2992 or visiting: www.env.gov.bc.ca/epd/epdpa/venting/venting.html