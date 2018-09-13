A decreased wildfire risk has resulted in the Cariboo Fire Centre allowing Category 2 open fires as of noon on Friday, September 14th.

Activities that will then be allowed include:

the burning of stubble or grass in an area under 0.2 hectares

the burning of one or two piles concurrently (no larger than two metres high by three metres wide)

the use of sky lanterns

the use of tiki torches and chimineas

the use of fireworks, including firecrackers

the use of burn barrels or burning cages of any size or description

the use of binary exploding targets (e.g. for target practice)

the use of air curtain burners (forced-air burning systems)

“Larger Category 3 open fires will remain prohibited throughout the Cariboo Fire Centre until Sept. 29, 2018, or until the public is otherwise notified,” said fire information officer Jessica Mack.

A poster explaining the different categories of open burning is available online: http://ow.ly/znny309kJv5

Anyone wishing to conduct a Category 2 burn should first check with local authorities for any other restrictions before lighting any fire.

Anyone who lights, fuels or uses a Category 2 open fire must also comply with the Environmental Management Act and the open burning smoke control regulation. The act requires individuals to check local venting conditions prior to lighting a fire and ensure that conditions are favourable for burning. Local venting conditions can be obtained by calling 1 888 281-2992 or visiting: www.env.gov.bc.ca/epd/epdpa/venting/venting.html