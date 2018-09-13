There’s good news today for Cariboo Regional District Regional District residents in regards to evacuation orders.

“Based on the weather and the progress BC Wildfire Service crews have been making on fires, we no longer have any evacuation orders in the region,” said public information officer, Emily Epp.

“There’s some changes to date today to alerts and orders in the Tweedsmuir Park and Dean River Valley areas.”

28 properties in the Tweedsmuir Park area evacuation order have been declared all clear and the remaining 25 properties in the order have been downgraded to an alert.

The Dean River Valley evacuation alert has also been lifted with those 56 properties now all clear.

A total of 92 properties currently remain on evacuation alert within the Cariboo Regional District in the Tweedsmuir Park, Shag Creek, Whitton Lake, and Klinaklini Lake areas.

“The area where people are returning in the Tweedsmuir Park area has been affected by wildfires and firefighting activities do continue in that area,” Epp said.

“People need to make sure that they’re staying out of active wildfire areas and also being aware of any hazards that might be in the area related to the wildfire like danger trees or ash pits.”

Since being activated July 31, 2018, the CRD’s EOC has issued 51 orders and alerts.

The EOC last year was activated for 77 days and saw 149 orders and alerts being issued from July 6th to September 20th.