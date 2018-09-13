57-year old Richard Thorne is facing one count each of Uttering Threats and Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm and is due back in court on October 2nd for an arraignment hearing.

Thorne was arrested back in May of this year.

RCMP say a man came into the detachment to discuss an incident from the night before, and in the course of the conversation threatened to shoot police in the head with a handgun if he saw them.

RCMP say a search warrant was then executed on a property on Park Drive.

Police say that while no handguns were found, two unsecured rifles were, adding that the suspect did not have a firearms license for them.