The federal and provincial governments are investing up to $229 million dollars toward two new programs to support B.C communities.

The newly launched programs – the Community, Culture and Recreation fund, and the Rural and Northern Communities fund – are part of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

The Community, Culture and Recreation program will provide access to funding for projects that upgrade and build sports facilities, trails, local community centres and spaces for arts and culture.

The Rural and Northern Communities fund meanwhile will support small and remote rural communities with populations under 25,000 through a wide range of infrastructure priorities, including broadband connectivity, efficient and reliable energy, Indigenous health and educational facilities, local public transit and reliable road, and air or marine infrastructure, as well as improved resilience to natural disasters and environmental quality. Combined provincial and federal funding will cover up to 100% for eligible projects for communities of 5,000 people or less.

“The Government of Canada is pleased to see another part of this important funding agreement being put into action across B.C.,” said François-Philippe Champagne, federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities.

“Together with the Province, we are investing in infrastructure to strengthen local economies, improve public health and safety, and create greener, more socially inclusive communities where everyone has the chance to succeed.”

Approvals are anticipated to be announced late next next year.

The Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program according to a news release will inject $3.9 billion into projects throughout B.C. over the next 10 years. The program will also offer two other funding streams including green infrastructure and public transportation stream.