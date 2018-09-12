Matt MacDonald, a Meteorologist with Environment Canada, says today’s high in Quesnel was well below the normal of 19 and also the lowest in more than a hundred years….

“The lowest maximum temperature for September 12th was plus 11 and technically our highest temperature was at 2 a.m. this morning when it was plus 10 and it’s done nothing fall since then so that new daily high of plus 10 will beat that old record, set all the way back in 1903.”

MacDonald says Williams Lake’s high today of just 8.3 degrees from this morning shattered the old mark for a high of plus 9.2 set back in 1992.

Despite colder than normal temperatures coming up overnight, MacDonald says those records are not going to fall…

“We’re heading down to a low of -2 in Quesnel tonight so definitely on the crisp side considering lows this time of year are lows of plus 5. The current record for the 12th of September is -5.6 degrees from 1970. In Williams Lake tonight, we’re going to be dipping down to a low of 0 and we could see the odd snowflake. The record for September 12th is -5.6 so not even close.”

MacDonald says that could change tomorrow night however, and he says the cold temperatures are expected to last through the weekend and into next week.