The fundraising total for the Williams Lake Cops for Cancer Tour De North team got a boost today.

The annual Jail n Bail organized by Manager of Community Safety for the City of Williams Lake, Dave Dickson along with Allie Kooger, saw over 20 Lake City residents get put into their makeshift jail than have to raise all the money they could to get bailed out.

Dickson has put this event on for several years raising thousands of dollars so we asked him if he had a goal in mind for this time around.

“We’re grateful for every penny we get because that one extra penny we get may solve the scourge of cancer and we can go from there. I know we had wildfires for the last couple of years and times are tough and we totally respect that”.

The final count won’t be known until tomorrow (Thursday) but Dickson said they raised more than $20,000 which will go to children with cancer, cancer research, and Camp Good Time.

The Lake City’s 5 person Cops For Cancer Tour De North team will take part in the 850 kilometer journey starting this Friday from Prince George and finishing September 20th in Prince Rupert.